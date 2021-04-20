15:58 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: UNHCR Voices Concern After Botswana Deports Zimbabwean Refugees

GABORONE, BOTSWANA - The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says it is concerned after Botswana deported 57 Zimbabwean refugees who had lived in the host country since 2008. The refugees reportedly failed to register for voluntary repatriation, which led to their forced removal late last week.