12:06 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and deleting its own from history

There are two questions that have always interested me, "How much do you get for the numerous articles that you write, as you are possibly receiving so much?" But, when I answer that I have never been paid for all the thousands of writings I have produced over the past years, the understandably flabbergasted people then ask, "What motivates you to write so much (at times even more than those being paid), and where do you get the strength".