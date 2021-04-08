6:12 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim court acquits twin sisters charged for unnecessary movement during lockdown

A MUTARE Magistrate on Tuesday 6 April 2021 acquitted two Mutare residents Precious and Priviledge Gwatidzo, who are twin sisters, after they stood trial on charges of unnecessary movement during the national lockdown period imposed by government in 2020 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.