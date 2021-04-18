12:38 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: Zimbabwe Marks Independence Day in Gloom

18 April 2021 marks 41 years since Zimbabwe gained independence from colonial rule to majority rule. The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) joins the rest of the country in marking this important day. Sadly, Zimbabweans have little to celebrate on this day given the deplorable standard of living of citizens, persistent human rights abuses and the departure from constitutional practices in the country.