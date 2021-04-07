8:47 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe should have learnt how to run country from Rhodesians, not the wearing of colonial wigs and riding horse-escorted carriages to parliament

If ever there is anything in Zimbabwe that infuriates me to the core, it is the sight of a once prosperous nation - whereby (irregardless of the numerous glaring racial injustices) the economy was so exceptionally outstanding that even the apparently disenfranchised and marginalized profoundly benefited, cities and towns operated with excellence, whilst products and services were world-class and reliable - yet, today, turned into a pathetic deplorable mess, with the only functional thing being the dysfunction.