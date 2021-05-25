11:49 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Africans not yet free or liberated, since the colour of our oppressors and subjugators only thing that changed – it’s time for a new revolution!

I wish I had been a fly on the wall, when those eighteen gallant and revolutionary African leaders met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 25 May 1963, as they mapped and birthed their dream for a truly free and liberated continent - with the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU).