Arts, culture and heritage: levers for building the Africa we want

Before getting into the main theme of this year’s Africa Day we are drawing attention to the media report that South African Minister of International Relations, Minister Naledi Pandor will be visiting Zimbabwe today to hand over aid for the victims of Cyclone Idai who are still suffering and have not been fully rehabilitated and able to pick up their lives again. This is a gesture of solidarity which indicates what African Unity is all about.