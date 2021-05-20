Breaking: Full list of RBZ looters finally released

The Nyabadza family US$72,574.00. Simba Nyabadza US$99,718.00 Simon Nyabadza got US$76,139. Takudzwa Nyabadza US$20,900 Michael Nyabadza US$125,633.00. Father Nyabadza listed as a priest US$72,574.00. None of the Nyabadzas paid back their loans.
The Mugabes Leo Mugabe, at US$100,885.00.
Sabina Mugabe got US$66,680 sister,
Bridget Mugabe received US$42,720.00.
Former head of ZINARA and Mugabe’s nephew, Albert Mugabe US$64,792.00.
Nephew Patrick Zhuwao US$93,000, Robert Zhuwao US$50,120;
a Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe with US$63,251 and a Constancia Mugabe with US$44,879.00.
Matibiri family
Innocent Matibiri, who was a senior police officer US$403,825.
Maseline Matibiri US$15,976;
Silence Matibiri US$117,176.00;
Plaxedes Matibiri US$27,514.00;
Malvern Matibiri US$44,879.00
John Masese Matibiri US$31,167.00.
Albert Nyakuedzwa of Folkington Farm who was awarded a loan of US$286,853.00 while
Nobert Nyakuedzwa got US$59,300.00.
Mombeshoras are Dr Douglas Mombeshora, US$312,528.00. His wife, Millicent Mombeshora, “Sekuru Mombeshora” US$98,539.00; Lucy Mombeshora US$78,145.00; Gideon Mombeshora US$91,953.00 and Augustine Mombeshora US$60,118.00. None of the Mombeshora family members repaid their loans.
Christine Sophia Tsvakwi US$405,967.00
while Ray Tanyaradzwa Tsvakwi i US$177,799.00. Rephias Tsvakwi US$34,318.00. None of the Tsvakwis repaid their loans.
Dakarayi Mapuranga US$52,943.00,
[07/18, 19:12] Murewa: LIST OF PEOPLE WHO OWED RBZ LOANS AND NEVER PAID BACK.
They got the loans during Gono’s time. It ws a Farm machination scheme. The debt ws transferred to the gvt. Meaning it’s our taxes tht pay the debt to RBZ.
Thy got the farms, and free loans.
President Robert Mugabe’s= US$2,239,109.00.
President Emmerson Mngangwagwa’s debt US$411,728.00 for his farm.
late former Vice President Joseph Msika US$678,867.00.
Former Vice President, Joice Mujuru got a loan of US$131,200.00. “Mujuru Project” worth US$311,868.00.
Former Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko US$40,664.00.
Obert Moses Mpofu, US$383,796.00.
Walter Chidhakwa US$400,267.00.
Patrick Chinamasa US$350,463.00.
Martin Dinha US$378,122.00
Nicholas Goche US$305,608.00.
Olivia Muchena US$376,470.00. commissar,
Late Elliot Manyika who US$312,500.00.
Mike Madiro US$319,727.00 loan.
Simbarashe Mumbengegwi US$312,979.00.
Bright Matonga US$359,420.00
Edna Madzongwe US$325,368.00.
Webster Shamhu US$302,715.00,
Sydney Sekeramayi US$331,222.00 and US$335,181.00.
Didymus Mutasa’s US$203,797.00,
Oppah Muchinguri US$383,131.00 .
Rugare Gumbo US$316,767.00;
Flora Bhuka had US$331,972.00
Francis Nhema US$129,035.00.
, Ignatius Chombo US$248,601.00.
Christopher Mushowe Hills US$289,565.00 and US$48,574.00 for a total of US$338,139.00
Nyasha Chikwinya got US$151,143.00
Governor Ray Kaukonde debt of US$231,139.00.
Christopher Mutsvangwa US$80,699.00. Mutsvangwa
Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana US$58,956.00
Victor Matemadanda US$25,534.00,
former Chief Magistrate, Mishrod Guvamombe US$107,848.00.
Justice Paddington Garwe US$92,986.00.
Justice Alfas Muvavarigwa Chitakunye US$92,685.00.
Justice Tadios Karwi got a loan of US$95,732.00
with Justice Tendai Phanuel Uchena at US$89,382.00.
Justice Lavender Makoni got US$87,984.00
while current Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza got US$62,534.00.
Justice Cheda – US$69,729.00.
Another current Supreme Court judge, Justice Antonia Guvava is listed as owing US$68,380.00
Other judges include Justice Ben Hlatshwayo – US$49,801.00;
Justice Charles Hungwe – US$46,640.00;
Justice Tawanda Chitapi – US$44,817.00;
Justice Susan Mavangira US$33,695.00;
Justice Vernanda Ziyambi – US$33.695.00;
Custom Kachambwa, a former senior magistrate at US$42,947.
There is an Ennie Marie Gowora US$48,600,
Morgan Nemadire US$1,299.00 at Nemadzime Village.
Tomana US$63,583.00 Another senior member of the Attorney General’s Office,
Florence Ziyambi US$63,982.00
The current Attorney General, Advocate Prince Machaya US$46,752.00
ZEC in 2007/08
Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba.
US$169,972.00,
Chief Elections Officer,
Lovemore Sekeramayi US$46,858.00.
Tobaiwa Mudede, US$250,896.
Gabriel Chaibva, vocal ZANU PF apologist now a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), US$88,623.00
Bingu wa Mutharika, the late former President of Malawi. He is listed as having been given a loan of US$124,111.00 in 2007 under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.
Apparently, Wa Mutharika was married to a Zimbabwean and had a farm in Zimbabwe
Gerald Mlotshwa, a lawyer and son-in-law of President Mnangagwa US$59,605.00
Joseph Chinotimba, US$163,401.00
Pupurai Togarepi US$72,547.00
Obediah Moyo US$130,963.00
Tariro J. Mupfumira who is listed twice – US$112,581.00 (Mash West) and US$59,499 (Masvingo) for a total of US$172,080.00. Tariro, who is the son of former Minister Prisca Mupfumira, did not repay his loan.
ZEC worth US$197,244.00
Chen Chimutengwende – US$98,780.00
Lazarus Dokora – US$82,719.00
Sithembiso Nyoni – US$7,097.00
Sylvester Nguni – US$53,600.00
Joel Biggie Matiza – US$46,949.00
Apollonia Munzverengi – US$59,662.00
Ambrose Mutinhiri – US$68,321.00
Michael Bimha – US$73,877.00
David Chapfika – US$79,936.00
Kagonye Petronella – US$94,761.00;
David Parirenyatwa (Tambawakaguta Farm) – US$88,631
Mandi Chimene (Tasendekerapano Farm) – US$37,520.00
Samuel Undenge – US$70,935.00
Jaison Machaya – US$49,700.00
Josiah Hungwe – US$99,511.00
Joram Gumbo – US$39,869.00
July Moyo – US$42,450.00
Owen Mudha Ncube – US$38,000.00
Frederick Shava – US$62,217.00
David Marapira – US$54,293.00
Makhosini Hlongwane – US$108,767.00
Kindness Paradza – US$118,485.00
Peter Haritatos – US$38,000
Temba Mliswa.-US$462,999.00
Wicknell Chivhayo US$48,315.00.
Wilson Manase US$297,015.00.
ZESA appointee, Dr Sydney Zikuzo Gata, Executive Chairman US$50,600.00
Reuben Barwe. US$79,607.00
Judith Makwanya US$35,984.00.
Current Zimpapers CEO, Pikirai Deketeke US$44,860
George Chisoko US$340,616.00.
George Charamba US$127,723.00
Gershem Pasi, US$70,099.00.
Former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma US$75,807.00,
ex-head of the ZBC, Happison Muchechetere US$82,476.00.
Clegy
Archbishop Ezekiel Guti US$116,693.00;
Nolbert Kunonga loan of US$98,661.00.
Agatha Kunonga who is listed as having received US$58,318.00.
Rutendo Wutawunashe US$18,200.00.
Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi was two loans of US$271,000.00 and US$315,600.00 for a grand total of US$586,600.00Post published in: Featured