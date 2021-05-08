10:57 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: “Buy Zimbabwe” noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

As the "Buy Zimbabwe" campaign was busy lauding its successes (and, hopefully, also evaluating its failures) over its ten years of existence, my mother was having challenges with her second "Proudly Zimbabwean" stove in just under four years - which she bought at one of the country's leading television, electric, and electronic equipment sales and hire outlets.