16:11 by Munyaradzi Gwisai Have your say: CJ Malaba intra-elite fights: Workers must seize the moment

Minister Ziyambi’s unhinged, incendiary attack not only on a perceived opposition nominated-inclined judge but in particular Securocrat stalwart Judge President Chiweshe and the threat to “transform” the judiciary reflects a qualitative change in the elite factional and tribal fights in the junta. Increasingly approximating those of 2017.