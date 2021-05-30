Committees Series 19/2021: Open Committee Meetings during the Coming Week

Committee Meetings Open to Public Attendance on
Monday 31st May and Tuesday 1st and Thursday 3rd June
This bulletin notifies the committee meetings open to public attendance at Parliament in Harare in the coming week.
Members of the public interested in virtual attendance at open meetings as observers are welcome to access the meetings via Parliament’s social media pages – https://www.facebook.com/parliamentofzim/ and https://twitter.com/parliamentzim.
At physical and hybrid open meetings COVID-19 protocols will be strictly applied for those attending physically – masks, social distancing, numbers present, etc. For those members of the public wishing to attend physically, we suggest phoning Parliament’s Public Relations Department to check whether attendance will be feasible. Telephone numbers are 024 2700181-6.
The three open meetings are as follows:
Monday 31st May at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Mining Development
Oral evidence from (1) the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and (2) key stakeholders on the gold mining sector performance..
Venue: Senate chamber
Tuesday 1st June at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care
Oral evidence from the Councils that fall under the Health Professions Authority on the issues raised in the petition from the Retail Pharmacies Association.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Hybrid of physical and virtual meeting
Thursday 3rd June at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Oral evidence from Y-FM on the petition regarding the issuance of Community Radio Station licences.
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Hybrid of physical and virtual meeting
Other Committee Activities During the Week
For readers interested in knowing what other committees will be during this week, we attach a schedule provided by Parliament listing:
- What is scheduled to be discussed in closed meetings;
- The programme of Public Hearings to be conducted around the country on Sexual Harassment and the Law as already notified in our Committee Series Bulletin 18/2021 issued earlier today.
Reminder
Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to [email protected] or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured