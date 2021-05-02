Drug abuse in Zimbabwe – a generation under threat…but CCAD brings hope for the hopeless!

Yet, when that generation spends most of their time “vakastika” – high on drugs to the point of incapacitation – then, what hope can any nation have?
When its future presidents are always so engrossed in drugs – can a nation be hopeful? When future captains of industry and commerce are breaking into people’s homes, in order to rob them (usually violently) of money, or goods to sell, to purchase more drugs for a fix – are we to be optimistic? When our children drop out of school, as their drug addiction now impedes their ability, or even interest, to learn – what are we to do?
Such is the sorry, hurting, and worrying catastrophe that we find ourselves in, as the nation of Zimbabwe – as drug abuse and addiction has become, arguably, the biggest threat to the future of our beautiful country, and its future.
We are confronted by a scourge that, only a few ago, was virtually unheard of – as Zimbabwe was largely known as a transit point for hard drugs, which were destined elsewhere – however, that has since changed, as these ruthless, uncaring, and clearly cruel drug traffickers have found an easy market amongst our children, by deceiving them by the lure of a false “joy, peace, and comfort” of drugs, yet turning them into nothing more than junkies, who end up being criminals in order to feed their addictions, under which they inevitably find themselves trapped.
To makes matter worse, these drug traffickers, have found ready pawns in local residents – eager for a quick buck, irregardless of whose lives they destroy – who are more than willing to sell these drugs in their neighbourhoods to gullible and impressionable youths, who presently and shockingly discover that the “cool” life they believed to have obtained was nothing but a charade, but actually, a dungeon whose shackles are not easily broken.
But, who are these people who could be so cold-hearted as to entice our children – whom, in their early childhood, we harboured so much hope and aspirations, due to their decency, commendable behaviour, and hard-working both at home and school – into hopeless and helpless zombies, who have lost all interest in anything worthwhile in life, but merely obsessed with were to get the next fix?
These life-destroying and even lethal drugs include, mbanje (marijuana), crystal methamphetamine (also known as, “mutoriro”, “dombo”, or “guka”), also ganja cakes, BronCleer cough syrup (bronco), and illicit alcohol popularly called “musombodhiya”.
These are people we all know in our communities – from that innocent-looking street vendor (who appears to be strangely popular with most youths), and commuter omnibus drivers/conductors/touts, to those odd people who never appear to be gainfully employed anywhere, yet always manage to live lavishly.
How do they manage to get away with it if they are known in the neighbourhood?
Apparently, there are some amongst our usually hard-working and astute law enforcement agents, who have, unfortunately (due to the love of money) have turned rogue, and are now either receiving bribes from these drug dealers as “protection fees”, or have turned into part-time sellers themselves.
There have been numerous reports of these rogue cops giving prior warning to drug dealers, when a raid was imminent – thereby, providing them with ample time to make haste and hide their dirty dealings.
Nonetheless, all is not lost, since there are more straight and upright police officers amongst us, than the dirty and corrupt – and as such, concerned members of the community can always report these rogue cops, and their drug dealer accomplices to the highest law enforcement offices.
The recent establishment of the Concerned Citizens Against Drugs (C.C.A.D) – community-based coordination and advocacy platform, whose goal is to end drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe, through non-confrontational advocacy – has brought hope to an otherwise seemingly hopeless catastrophe, that had threatened to cripple the nation.
C.C.A.D seeks to achieve these phenomenal goals by sensitizing communities and policy-makers on the scourge of drug and substance abuse, whilst mobilizing resources for constructive intervention, as well as creating and coordinating a national community coordination platform, with the partnership of key stakeholders as the Government of Zimbabwe (through the Ministry of Health and Child Care – MoHCC), and the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties on Drugs.
To contact C.C.A.D, please call/WhatsApp Mbuya Neka on +263783404679, or Sekuru Chamunorwa Mashoko on +263772128024.
There are also stakeholders like Sisi Vee, and other responsible and caring members of the community, who are more than caring enough to put an end to this drug abuse scourge, and save the lives of numerous youths, as well as restore hope for our nation – by compiling a database of drug traffickers and dealers, so that they may be reported to trustworthy law enforcement agents.
C.C.A.D similarly urge the ministries of health and finance to significantly increase health finding investment in drug and substance abuse to support the implementation of the “Drug and Substance Abuse Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Road Map Policies” – as this is a community epidemic that needs to be addressed non-confrontationally, and mental health plays centre stage in behaviour modification.
Those with information regarding any drug traffickers, and dealers, please get in touch with Sis Vee on +447522703993, and she will forward them to reliable law enforcement agents, with the whistleblowers’ identity guaranteed protection.
Similarly, in the case of rogue cops, a report can be made directly to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Complaints Desk on +263-242-703631 / +263712800197, or the Police Anti-Corruption Unit, or Police Internal Investigations Department on +263-242-702083
Let every drug trafficker, drug dealer, and their protectors in the police know that their days of ruining our children's once-promising lives are over, and once again, we will have our children back – and, we will again, experience the joy of watching them growing up to be responsible, respectable, and successful men and women.