13:03 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Heroism can never be shoved down Zimbabweans’ throats, as each citizen has the right to choose whom to revere, and whom not to revere

The past week, after the official unveiling of Charwe Nyakasikana's (the spirit medium of Mbuya Nehanda) statue in the capital Harare, has reignited highly emotive, and long-standing divisions amongst the people of Zimbabwe - ranging from those opposing, by virtue of their Christianity, to the apparent worshipping of ancestors, to those who felt that spending an estimated US$5 million on a statue, in the face of severe economic challenges, proved the government's misplaced priorities.