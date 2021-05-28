9:17 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If ZANU PF “old guard” clinging to power due to pathetic pensions, why aren’t they fiercely pushing for govt to provide decent wages to workers and retirees?

In this gravely depressing Zimbabwe economic, political, and social environment, one always welcomes some stress- releasing events, that make us laugh and forget our misery - no wonder most Zimbabweans' creativity in creating comic sketches and stunts, in order to temporarily forget their problems.