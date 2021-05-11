9:39 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Journalism has always been cornerstone of activism, and Zimbabwe regime’s attempts to curtail this is a sign of cowardice and fascism

The Zimbabwe regime has never been shy in exposing its true colours as far as its disdain and repulsion with anything synonymous, symbolic, or symptomatic of democracy and free expression, in its forty one (41) years of ruinous and despotic rule - but, the upsurge in calls for media practitioners, most particularly journalists, to desist from political activism, and focus purely on their core functions of "journalism" leaves me wondering if those in power (more so, those in charge of the ministry supposedly responsible for the country's media) even know what the key functions of this noble profession are.