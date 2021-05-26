8:34 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Mbuya Nehanda didn’t sacrifice her life for this pungent rot by Zimbabwe ruling elite – if her “bones” are to “rise”, then it hasn’t happened yet

I am one of those people who awards immense and unquestionable respect to all our true and genuine heroes and heroines - whether those who have sacrificed for me, as an individual (such as, my Lord Jesus Christ, my mother, wife, and dear friends who have been there for me, through thick and thin), or as a community, or nation.