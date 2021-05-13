9:27 by Kukurigo Have your say: Mnangagwa wants Mugabe exhumed over ‘mystic tsvimbo’, nephew claims

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is behind a bizarre push to exhume the remains of Robert Mugabe in the vain belief that his predecessor was buried with a mystic scepter, or “tsvimbo yaMambo” in the Shona language, that would give him commanding authority as a leader, Mugabe’s exiled nephew Patrick Zhuwawo has sensationally claimed.