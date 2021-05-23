13:34 by AIM Have your say: Nyusi calls SADC security summit

Maputo (AIM) – Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, in his capacity as the current chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has called an extraordinary summit of the “Double Troika” of SADC for next week, in order to discuss terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.