17:02 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Our elderly experienced life under both Rhodesia and Zimbabwe, so why arrest them when they say Smith was better?

It has never been debatable that Zimbabwe was a nation under siege from its own tyrannical ruinous regime, whereby its citizenry have been subjected to untold suffering and unspeakable oppression - however, the arrest of an elderly lady last week in the city of Gweru, for ostensibly openly declaring that life was better under the colonial Rhodesia administration of Ian Douglas Smith than today, was the lowest this ruling elite have ever stooped.