7:40 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Parents need to raise up community-building driven children, as purposeless and idle kids likely to fall into crime and drugs

It is not everyday that a Zimbabwean wakes up to some uplifting and inspiring news - what with the continual eerie presence of a very dark cloud hanging over the nation, brought about by a government that has authored untold suffering and unspeakable impoverishment on its citizenry - but, today was different and refreshing.