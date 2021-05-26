19:12 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Prison term for former Chief Justice Luke Malaba

Prison term for former Chief Justice Luke Malaba. The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum’s Executive Director, Dr Musa Kika, on 25 May 2021 filed an urgent court application seeking the committal of former Chief Justice (CJ) Luke Malaba to Chikurubi Prison for a period of 6 months for defying a High Court order issued by Justices Zhou, Mushore and Charehwa on 15 May 2021.