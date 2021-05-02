2.5.2021 8:22
Public Hearings 2 – 8 May: Food Deficit Programme & COVID-19 Cushion Grants

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 16/2021

Public Hearings Sunday 2nd to Saturday 8th May on

(1) Food Deficit Mitigation Programme and

(2) Disbursement of Covid-19 Pandemic Cushion Grants

This bulletin notifies the programme of physical and virtual public hearings to be conducted next week by the Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.  All the hearings are open to public attendance and participation, and oral and written feedback from members of the public and organisations are welcome.

There will be two types of hearing, as indicated in the tables below:

  • physical hearings in various centres in the country; and
  • virtual hearings, using one-hour evening phone-in radio programmes.

At physical meetings COVID-19 protocols will be strictly applied for those  attending – masks, social distancing, numbers present, etc.

VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARINGS ON RADIO

Date Radio Station Time
Sunday 2nd May YA FM Radio Station 1800-1900 hrs
Monday 3rd May Khulumani Radio Station 1800-1900 hrs
Friday 7th May YA FM Radio Station 1800-1900 hrs
Saturday 8th May National FM Radio 1800-1900 hrs

PHYSICAL PUBLIC HEARINGS

Date Place Venue Time
Monday 3rd May Chivi Takavarasha Business Centre 1000-1200 hrs
Tuesday 4th May Plumtree Ngwanyana Business Centre
in Ward 14		 1000-1200 hrs
Wednesday 5th May Binga Sinacoma Ward 1100-1300 hrs
Thursday 6th May Hwange Lwendulu Hall 1000-1200 hrs
Friday 7th May Mberengwa Mataga Growth Point 1000-1200 hrs

Reminder

Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to [email protected] or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

