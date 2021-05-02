Public Hearings 2 – 8 May: Food Deficit Programme & COVID-19 Cushion Grants

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 16/2021
Public Hearings Sunday 2nd to Saturday 8th May on
(1) Food Deficit Mitigation Programme and
(2) Disbursement of Covid-19 Pandemic Cushion Grants
This bulletin notifies the programme of physical and virtual public hearings to be conducted next week by the Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. All the hearings are open to public attendance and participation, and oral and written feedback from members of the public and organisations are welcome.
There will be two types of hearing, as indicated in the tables below:
- physical hearings in various centres in the country; and
- virtual hearings, using one-hour evening phone-in radio programmes.
At physical meetings COVID-19 protocols will be strictly applied for those attending – masks, social distancing, numbers present, etc.
VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARINGS ON RADIO
|Date
|Radio Station
|Time
|Sunday 2nd May
|YA FM Radio Station
|1800-1900 hrs
|Monday 3rd May
|Khulumani Radio Station
|1800-1900 hrs
|Friday 7th May
|YA FM Radio Station
|1800-1900 hrs
|Saturday 8th May
|National FM Radio
|1800-1900 hrs
PHYSICAL PUBLIC HEARINGS
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|Monday 3rd May
|Chivi
|Takavarasha Business Centre
|1000-1200 hrs
|Tuesday 4th May
|Plumtree
|Ngwanyana Business Centre
in Ward 14
|1000-1200 hrs
|Wednesday 5th May
|Binga
|Sinacoma Ward
|1100-1300 hrs
|Thursday 6th May
|Hwange
|Lwendulu Hall
|1000-1200 hrs
|Friday 7th May
|Mberengwa
|Mataga Growth Point
|1000-1200 hrs
Reminder
Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to [email protected] or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
