by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Recipients of govt/ZANU PF handouts must still punish ruling elite during elections as they're the authors of our suffering

Whilst it is undeniably exciting, and quite frankly a huge relief, receiving much needed assistance in a time of great need and desperation – nonetheless, when that aid comes from the people who authored your misery, to begin with, then one should seriously evaluate their response. In fact, I would similarly be exceedingly exhilarated if,