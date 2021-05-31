12:24 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: So, after 41 years of state-controlled propaganda, brutal repression, partisan aid, vote rigging – ZANU PF still doesn’t believe can win free and fair elections!

In my entire 48 years of existence, I have come across those who have tried every trick in the book to win popular opinion and favour - from lying, deviousness, and all manner of image polishing - but, never have I come across anyone who has had a whole forty-one (41) years of unrestricted and unfettered control over a country, and yet, has dismally and pathetically failed to sway popular support on their side, as the ruling ZANU PF party.