The tortuous road to CAF semi-finals

That is where the Internet comes in handy. Fans want to know results from all over the world as quickly and reliably as possible. There are many online scores platforms on the internet today – each one offering a range of features that include lineups, goal scorers, player profiles, game analyses and commentator interviews as well as the basic results of each game. As hundreds of matches maybe taking place at the same time in 50 or 60 different countries around the world, this takes an enormous amount of effort to compile simultaneous results.
At the moment the eyes of fans in many countries are focused on the Champions League and Confederation Cup semi-finals. As ever, people have listed their favorites and are busy trying to analyze who the semi-finalists will be.
Wydad Casablanca are a hot favorite. Although they have been handed a tricky draw after being pitted against MC Alger, they still have a good chance of making it through. The team has only lost once, in South Africa during the group stage. They have a good arsenal of firepower in Walid El Karti, Simon Msuva and Mohamed Ounajem, and they also have the best defensive record in the competition so far
Kaizer Chiefs is also top of the list, with a number of prominent players. They fear nobody after they topped their group ahead of Al-Ahly and are determined to take another scalp soon. Meanwhile, the Tunisian giants succeeded against SC Zamalek during the group stage, and are confident that players such as Hamdou Elhouni, Raouf Benguit and Taha Yassine Khenissi will get them to the semi
Al-Ahly are to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-final – a tricky draw that they probably would rather not face! Their current coach Pitso Mosimane knows Sundowns very well and this will be a huge advantage when they go he’d to head with the South African champions.
Pyramids who were defeated in the last Confederation Cup finalists will be hoping for better thing this time around, when they face Nigeria’s Enyimba. Their opponents have won four out of four home games in the competition so far.
Raja Casa lance must face Orlando Pirates in a tough quarter-final draw – but they are still the favorites after dominating in the group stage when they won all six group games without conceding one goal.
After missing out on some tougher potential draws, both Coton Sport and ASC Jaraaf are confident that the path to the semi-finals is opening up for them.
