14:43 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana There's more to Zimbabwe's history than merely how "ZANU PF liberated us", no wonder there's so much identity crisis

As someone who loved history from my childhood - who would not mind reading encyclopedia after encyclopedia, day in and day out, on any historical study I could get my hands on - television programs by the late renowned historian Aeneas Chigwedere would always captivate me, and temporarily draw my attention away from my books, since I preferred reading than watching TV.