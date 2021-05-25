U.S. Embassy Harare Host Post Reconstruction Trade Mission

Working in collaboration with the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Embassy in Harare is proud to support the first-ever official Trade Mission to Zimbabwe, which brings together U.S. companies and promising local partners as well as Zimbabwean government and private sector representatives.
The Trade Mission’s virtual panels and meetings feature senior Zimbabwean government officials including the Honorable Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube, the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency CEO Douglas Munatsi, and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-Designate to the United States, Tadeous Chifamba. Diane Farrell, the Department of Commerce’s Acting Undersecretary for International Trade, will deliver introductory remarks at the event. Other U.S. government participants include Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Akunna Cook and Deputy Assistant of Commerce Secretary Camille Richardson.
The U.S. Embassy in Harare and U.S. Department of Commerce proudly support American companies pursuing opportunities in Zimbabwe. In the last year, they established a formal Partner Post relationship, significantly increasing our ability to assist U.S. firms to the benefit of the peoples of both America and Zimbabwe. For U.S. companies interested in learning more, please visit https://zw.usembassy.gov/ as well as https://www.trade.gov.