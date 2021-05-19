14:26 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: UN greatest threat to world peace and security as SC veto powers only used to protect tyrants, warmongers, and aggressors

It can never be debated that the world today is at its most dangerous, with a marked upsurge of tyrants, warmongers, and aggressors - who appear to increasingly grow in confidence in their heinous activities with unparalleled impunity, on the backs of assured and unwavering support and protection from major global powers, who hold the world in their hands, thanks to their veto privileges they enjoy in the UNSC (United Nations Security Council).