18:08 by Eddie Cross Have your say: What are we worth?

This morning I had breakfast with three friends and we were charged at the rate of 115 to 1 for our food which was priced in US dollars. Later I had coffee with another group of friends and the rate charged was 120 to 1. On the auction that week, the weighted average rate was 84.60 to 1. Exchange rates are important as they determine price levels and the value of our incomes and savings.