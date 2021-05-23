8:21 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why are Christians some of the most unChristian people in this world?

Yesterday, a very good friend of mine forwarded me a document, which I found extremely troubling, but at the same time, profoundly eye-opening - as it listed countries with the highest murder, robbery, gangsterism, drug and alcohol abuse, prostitution rates, which suggested that over ninety-nine per cent (95%) of these were supposedly predominantly Christian.