9:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why did Zimbabwe regime invest so much in our post-independence education, yet always insults our intelligence by believing we can’t think for ourselves?

The Zimbabwe government has always prided itself in the phenomenal strides it made in the country's post-independence education, that witnessed the proliferation of schools to reach nearly all sections of the population, leading to not only an over ninety percent (+90%) literacy rate, but also a citizenry renowned globally for their exceptional education and intelligence.