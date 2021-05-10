8:47 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Would you eat an orange laced with cyanide, so why accept poisoned constitutional amendments just because of some youth/women’s quota clauses?

As the shock over the recently gazetted Constitutional Amendment No 2 Act deepens, and the realization of the reality of the brutal shredding, and callous assassination, of any semblance of democracy in Zimbabwe, at the hands of the ruling elite, sinks in - there are sadly some who are still eager to excuse their retrogressive actions by allowing themselves to be used as pawns in this unpardonable treacherous act.