9:54 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe government should make up its mind – are sanctions a “curse” or “blessing” for country, or are they even real?

Every human being on this planet has faced, is facing, and will face, challenges in this lifetime - some easily resolved, whilst others seemingly unsurmountable - however, what defines a "victor", or a "loser", is how they approach and regard these, either as impediments and hurdles, or stepping stones that strengthen them, and force them to be innovative in the attainment of greater accomplishments in life.