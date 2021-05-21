9:02 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe govt should bear full responsibility for COVID-19 Indian variant in country, as its negligence and indifference has placed our lives in grave danger

So, the government of Zimbabwe, through its minister of health (who is also vice president) Constantino Chiwenga, in all its "profound wisdom" has finally decided to take some concrete action against the Indian variant of COVID-19 (B.1.617) recently detected and confirmed in the city of Kwekwe - through the announcement of mandatory quarantining of all those who would have travelled from, and through, the Asian country, and mandatory testing upon arrival, as well as yesterday's announcement of the intensification of a localized lockdown in the Midlands gold-mining district?