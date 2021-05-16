16:08 by ZimRights Have your say: ZimRights condemns the attacks on the Judiciary

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) welcomes the ruling by the High Court of Zimbabwe on 15 May 2021, in upholding the integrity of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and confirming what we have always said about the illegality of Constitution Amendment Bill Number 2 which was hastily rushed through Parliament and signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 7 May 2021.