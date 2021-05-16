7:21 by Kukurigo Have your say: Ziyambi Ziyambi threatens judges after losing court case

BULAWAYO – Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi launched into an angry outburst accusing judges of capture by “foreign forces” to tarnish and “destabilise the “second Republic” on Saturday after a High Court judgment blocking the extension of Luke Malaba’s term of office as Chief Justice.