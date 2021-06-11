Buawayo resident sues ZRP, Matanga and Kazembe for RTGS$3 million over lockdown brutality

Lydia Chapalapata, a resident of Nkulumane high-density suburb in
Bulawayo was assaulted by Assistant Inspector Brighton Muchingami on 1
April 2020 while she was queuing up to purchase maize meal at
Nkulumane Sekusile Shopping Centre.
Muchingambi harassed and assaulted her all over her body with a
truncheon alleging that she was violating national lockdown
regulations. Muchingambi threatened Chapalapata stating there was no
recourse at law for her as he was empowered by the national lockdown
regulations promulgated by government to assault her.
Chapalapata sustained injuries on her back, thighs, head, and on her
knees and suffered trauma, anxiety and shock as a result of the
incident and had to be hospitalised at Mpilo Central Hospital for
treatment and was later referred for specialised medical attention.
Following the assault, Chapalapata engaged Prisca Dube of Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights, who recently filed summons at Bulawayo
Magistrates Court suing Muchingami, the Officer in Charge of Nkulumane
Police Station, Matanga and Kazembe, whom she cited as respondents,
claiming payment of damages amounting to RTGS$3 million for pain and
suffering as well as medical expenses she incurred.
In her summons, the Bulawayo resident said as a result of the
defendants’ conduct, she suffered damages amounting to RTGS$3 million
broken down as RTGS$2.5 million being damages for pain and suffering,
trauma and nervous shock while RTGS$500 000 will cater for future
medical expenses.