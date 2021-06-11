13:57 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Buawayo resident sues ZRP, Matanga and Kazembe for RTGS$3 million over lockdown brutality

A 63 year-old Bulawayo resident is suing Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe for RTGS$3 million as compensation for violation of her fundamental rights after she was brutally assaulted by some ZRP members during last year’s national lockdown.