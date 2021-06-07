8:56 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: City of Harare should erect mural depicting “45° gun-brandishing soldier” and slain protestors, where Aug 2018 and Jan 2019 fatal shootings occured

Whilst the nation is still feeling all historical - immersed in a frenzy of erecting statues, visiting Hanging Trees, and other heritage sites, mostly associated with the brutal and savage repression of the people of Zimbabwe at the hands of our ruthless oppressors - a thought came into my mind...why can the City of Harare not join in the fervour, by also erecting a statue or mural commemorating possibly one of the darkest periods in our post-independence history.