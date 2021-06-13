9:47 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: COVID-19 public complacency spurred by ruling elite’s scandalous disregard for preventative regulations, and inconsistent policies

So, when the ruling ZANU PF party was busy gathering hordes of youth for a campaign sports tournament yesterday, Saturday 12 June 2021, in the small town of Mazowe - with clearly almost none of them donning any face masks, nor practicing social distancing, and seriously doubting whether any temperature checks, and hand sanitization, were ever carried out - did the government not know that there had been a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, since on the very same day, the vice president (who doubles as minister of health) Constantino Guveya Chiwenga announced a harder nationwide lockdown?