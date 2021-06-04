8:56 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Do we have any “Hector Pieterson youths” in Zimbabwe, who can bravery stand up against a new form of intra-racial Apartheid and fascism?

As the world edges closer to the 45th anniversary of the 16 June 1976 Soweto Uprising - when the gallant, resolute, and politically mature school children of the south western Johannesburg (South Africa) township fearlessly and unshakably stood up against the brutal, repressive, and racist Apartheid regime (which was armed to the teeth), resulting in the brutal killing of 175 students (although, some scholars place the fatalities at over 700), and the wounding of over 1000 - we need to re-look at how our current generation of young people measure up to those of 1976.