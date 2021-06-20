7:27 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: God saved you from the gallows for a purpose, Mr President – to improve our lives, not to torment us

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, on several occasions, narrated how people as the late national hero, Father Emmanuel Ribeiro - who passed away a few days ago - played a pivotal role (whilst, still a prison Chaplain) in saving him from imminent hanging, after being imprisoned and sentenced to death for blowing up a locomotive, during the country's protracted armed liberation struggle.