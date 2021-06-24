17:57 by Amnesty International Have your say: Governments must urgently ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts to avoid third wave catastrophe

With a number of countries across Southern Africa experiencing a deadly third wave of Covid-19 infections, Amnesty International and 27 other Non-Governmental Organizations are calling on regional leaders, businesses, foreign governments and donors, to ramp up efforts and increase resources to speedily vaccinate as many people as possible.