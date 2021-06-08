11:22 by CITE Have your say: ‘Govt insincere in solving Gukurahundi massacres’

The widows of the 11 men who were abducted by the Fifth Brigade Army in Silobela, Midlands during the height of Gukurahundi in 1985 have said the theft, by suspected state agents, of memorial plaques to honour victims of the massacres is a sign that the government is insincere in solving the matter.