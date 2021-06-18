How ruling elite treats Zimbabweans today is how they, too, will be treated tomorrow – MDC officials not the ones hiding in exile!

Yes, such an intricate system, whose every working is in perfect sync, could never have come about by some freak of nature – but, designed by an amazing supernatural Creator, whose genius, power, and abilities surpass all knowledge.
That is why I take great pleasure and love in deriving immense knowledge from the numerous profound lessons that our world and universe have to offer – through how they were beautifully designed, and work together.
Our planet Earth is round – and so, is our sun, our moon, our solar system, and indeed all other planets and heavenly bodies.
Furthermore, Earth repeatedly rotates around its own axis every 24 hours (to bring us day and night), whilst it also revolves around the sun, once every 365.24 days (to give us a year), at the same time, our moon takes approximately 27.32 or 29.53 days to obit us (giving us a sidereal or synodic month, respectively).
In a nutshell, what this basically means is that – there is truly no new day, or new month, or new year, but we are merely repeating the same sequence each and every day.
How does this relate to our own daily lives as human beings – who were also wonderfully and fearfully designed and created by the same Jehovah God, in Christ Jesus?
Well, the lesson is that – there is absolutely nothing new that we encounter on this planet.
In other words, “history repeats itself”.
What I have also learnt from these workings of our world is that, “what goes around, most definitely comes around”, and also that, “we reap what we sow”.
This is a repetitive system, from which – had we been wise, as a human race – we would have been eager to draw valuable fundamental lessons, that would have made us a better people.
If we had learnt anything from our history, we would certainly not be making the same mistakes over and over again.
This is what pushed me to write this piece – since the horrendous brutal oppressive behavior of our leaders towards the people they are supposed to be leading, leaves me wondering whether they had leant anything at all from our history.
What has been the record of these who had made a career of finding sadistic and depraved pleasure in the suffering and subjugation of the people of Zimbabwe?
When the likes of ousted late tyrant Robert Gabriel Mugabe (and his family) were busy looting the nation’s vast resources, and callously massacring innocent civilians, with what they believed was impunity – since, they regarded themselves as untouchable, and appeared to consider the land between the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers (and everything within) as their own personal property – did they ever imagine that, one day, they would find themselves humiliatingly toppled from power, and turned into pathetic beggars, who had to run to the courts of law to plead for the saving of their farms from being repossessed, or resized?
Did he ever think that he would pass away thousands of kilometers away from the country he thought was his, and be buried under concrete slabs – away from the Heroes Acre, he once virtually held the keys to, as he single-handedly determined who could, and could not, be buried there – because of his fear of being mutilated for ritualistic purposes, by his vanquishers?
When people like then ministers of government, Jonathan Moyo, Savior Kasukuwere, and others, felt invincibly powerful, such that they were at the forefront of drafting, enacting, and enforcing such draconian and anti-democratic laws as AIPPA (Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act), and POSA (Public Order and Security Act) in the early 2000s – basically, crafted to stifle and muzzle the media, and callously repress any freedom of expression and demonstration – did they ever dream that they would one day flee the country, and become refugees in foreign lands, as they feared for their own lives and safety, at the hands of those who were now in power?
Yet, today, have the audacity to disingenuously repackage themselves as crusaders for free and fair elections, the rule of law, and respect for human rights – conveniently forgetting (or, wishing for us to forget) that, they were the ones who viciously defended and propagated this same tyranny – with unparalleled toxicity and vitriolic hatred against those who advocated for the same values they claim to be fighting for today.
Even the current president, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, when he was fired from both his ruling party and government vice presidency posts in early November 2017 – forcing him to run away, and illegally cross the border, and hide in South Africa – had he ever thought himself, whilst at the pinnacle of his closeness to Mugabe, that he would one day be reduced into a border jumper?
In all these examples, what still boggles the mind is, why are our current ruling elite seemingly not learning anything – a regime, ironically led by the same person who, only four years ago, found himself running for his dear life, as he had been stripped of all his glorious powers, and was now living in crippling fear of those he once worked in cahoots with, to instil the same terror, that he now felt, in all those who stood against them?
Let us remember that, in spite of all the vilification, persecution, and brutality unleashed against the opposition, and other voices of justice, over the past two decades – the only ones who have actually fled the country, living in self-imposed exile as asylum seekers and refugees, are former ruling party heavyweights, who once thought themselves untouchable.
Does that not teach the current ruling elite something about life – that, what goes around, will most certainly come around?
As I look up towards the sky, intrigued and marvelled by the phenomenal designs and creations of our Lord Jehovah God Almighty, in Christ Jesus, I can not help thinking how everything just goes round and round and round – repeating itself, as if to tell us that, what you do today, will come back to you tomorrow.
If we do good today, we will receive goodness tomorrow – but, if we plant evil today, we will surely reap evil tomorrow. It is that simple.
© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and political commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263733399640, or email: [email protected]Post published in: Featured