by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If ED truly listened to the citizenry's cries, complaints, and criticisms, he would have been the people's hero

At times I look back, in amazement, at the events of November 2017 - when thousands upon thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of the capital Harare, in overwhelming jubilant support of the military coup d'etat, that ousted then president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, and the subsequent wild celebrations after his resignation was announced a few days later.