12:32 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Isn’t it interesting that those used by ZANU PF to do its dirty murderous work always seem to meet an unenviable tragic end?

One of the trending news pieces sending tongues wagging since yesterday has been the recent tragic and most unfortunate suicide of a state intelligence operative, who is believed to have planted secret cameras in Archbishop Pius Ncube's bedroom - a man who had proven a thorn in the flesh for then-president Robert Gabriel Mugabe - leading to his humiliating downfall in 2007, which marked the abrupt end to his anti-government crusade, as his sex escapades (for a Roman Catholic clergy, who had taken a celibacy vow) with his married assistant, were screened on national television.