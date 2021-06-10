7:07 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: No one enjoys criticizing own country, but Zimbabweans will speak up, as fed up with unending state-authored suffering and repression

The recent scathing remarks by renowned Zimbabwean born and bred rugby player, Tendai "The Beast" Mutawarira - in which he stated some of this reasons for leaving his homeland, and moving to South Africa (where he has since been plying his illustrious career as a Springboks player) as the flagrant state-sponsored lawlessness and violation of human rights - has attracted an expected diverse response from fellow compatriots.