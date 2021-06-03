14:30 by CITE Have your say: ‘Only 82 people have so far registered as voters in Mat South’

By Vumani Mthiyane About 80 people have so far registered as voters in Matabeleland South with officials raising concerns the province risks having fewer constituencies and wards when the delimitation exercise is completed. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) resumed voter registration exercise on April 1. The delimitation process involves coming up with a minimum threshold