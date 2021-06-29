Parly invites nominations for ZEC commissioners ahead of 2023 polls

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders of the Parliament is mandated in terms of Section 237 and 238 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by the Head of State to serve as commissioners in the electoral management body as provided for in chapter 12 of the supreme law.
“Two current commissioners’ term will be expiring on 31 August 2021.”
The composition of ZEC has been a contentious issue especially towards general elections, with the opposition accusing the electoral body of advancing the ruling party’s agenda.
Members of ZEC, the Parliament said must be Zimbabwean citizens chosen for their integrity and experience and for their competence in conduct of affairs in the public or private sector.
“Nomination material must consist of a typewritten submission of no more than two A4 pages long stating why the person nominated is a suitable candidate together with a completed nomination form which can be obtained at Parliament offices… or downloaded from the website: www.parlzim.gov.zw,” said the Parliament.