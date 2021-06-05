Public Hearings on Independent Complaints Commission Bill – Mon 7 to Fri 11 June

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 21/2021
Public Hearings Monday 7th to Friday 11th June
on the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Bill
This bulletin notifies the programme of public hearings on the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Bill [H.B. 5, 2020] to be conducted jointly next week by the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services.
About the Bill
The Bill was gazetted on 24th November last year and is available on the Veritas website [link]. Also available on the Veritas website is Bill Watch 77/2020 [link] which:
- explains the reason for the Bill – to enact an Act of Parliament to comply with the requirements of section 210 of the Constitution, something that the Government might never have got around to had it not for Veritas’ bringing a case in the Constitutional Court in 2015 which resulted, some five years later, in the court giving the Government 45 days in which to produce a Bill to give effect to section 210; and
- contains an outline and analysis of the Bill.
The programme for the hearings
Committee members will divide into two teams to cover as many parts of the country as possible.
Team A
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|Monday, 7 June
|HARARE
|Ambassador Hotel
|1000-1200 hrs
|Tuesday, 8 June
|CHINHOYI
|Cooksey Hall
|1100-1300 hrs
|Wednesday, 9 June
|BINDURA
|Chipadze Hall
|1030-1230 hrs
|Thursday, 10 June
|MARONDERA
|Mbuya Nehanda Hall
|1000-1200 hrs
|Friday, 11 June
|MUTARE
|Queens Hall
|1000-1200 hrs
Team B
|Date
|Place
|Venue
|Time
|Monday, 7 June
|VICTORIA FALLS
|Chinotimba Hall
|0900-1100 hrs
|Tuesday, 8 June
|BULAWAYO
|Selbourne Hotel
|1000-1200 hrs
|Wednesday, 9 June
|GWANDA
|Gwanda District Club
|1000-1200 hrs
|Thursday, 10 June
|MASVINGO
|Masvingo Civic Centre
|0900-1100 hrs
|Friday, 11 June
|GWERU
|Gweru Theatre
|1000-1200 hrs
Attendance at the hearings
All the hearings are open to public attendance and participation, and oral and written feedback from members of the public and organisations are welcome. In its notice announcing the public hearings Parliament urges interested organisations and members of the public to take part in the public hearings and play their part by contributing towards the law making process.
The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.
- a)Only 100 participants will be allowed at any one time,
- b)Where more than 100 participants want to attend, they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements,
- c)All participants must be wearing facial masks,
- d)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.
All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.
Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
Harare
Email Submissions can also be made by email through email address [email protected]
Reminder
Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to [email protected] or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured